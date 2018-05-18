World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin's powers likely to be extended for three consecutive terms

Russia » Politics

Representatives of the Chechen parliament submitted amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation with a suggestion to extend the powers of the Russian president for three consecutive terms.

Submitting the proposal to the State Duma, Chechen MPs said that such amendments would be required on account of the complex international situation. According to them, the amendments will not harm Russia's democratic foundations of the state - they will give the people an opportunity to choose their future for themselves.

The Russian Constitution provides for only two consecutive presidential terms. Vladimir Putin took office as President of Russia in 2000. His second term ended in 2008, and Putin nominated his old-time associate Dmitry Medvedev, who at the end of his term proposed his predecessor to run for president again.

Putin took over again in March 2012. In March 2018, he took part in the presidential election for the fourth time to gain a record 76.6% of the electors' support.

In 2008, amendments to the Constitution came into force to extend the presidential term from four to six years.

Topics peskov kremlin chechnya president putin Dmitry Medvedev russian constitution
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Real life stories
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Readers' top
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
News All >
Europa League: Atlético 3 Marseille 0
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
TV ad showing red menstrual blood shocks Ukrainians
China launches railway communication with Iran
Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?

Washington's three main European vassal states, Britain, France, and Germany have objected to Trump's unilateral action. Trump is of the opinion that the multi-nation agreement depends only on Washington

Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Conflicts
Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Felicity Arbuthnot Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem. Felicity Arbuthnot Dmitry Sudakov World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work? Contributor submission
Comments
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Putin's powers likely to be extended for three consecutive terms
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Germany responds to USA's ultimatum about Nord Stream 2 project
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed