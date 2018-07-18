World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian Ambassador to US speaks about aftermath of Putin-Trump summit

Russia » Politics

Russia's Ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Antonov, summed up the results of the recent Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki, Finland.

Russian Ambassador to US speaks about aftermath of Putin-Trump summit. 62635.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

According to him, there were no secret agreements made between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Mr. Antonov believes that it will be extremely difficult to ensure the implementation of the agreements that the presidents of the two superpowers reached in Finland. Both mass media and the US government will take every effort to stop that from happening, the Russian Ambassador to the USA said.

The West has been criticizing Donald Trump a lot lately after his meeting with Russian President Putin. Former CIA Director John Brennan stated that the recent actions of the American president in Helsinki constituted a serious crime. Senator John McCain said that the summit in Helsinki was a mistake, and Donald Trump thus disgraced himself before the whole world. Former California Governor and world-famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger called Donald Trump a "wet noodle" and a "fan boy" who wanted to take a selfie with Putin.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Donald Trump vladimir putin putin and trump helsinki summit
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Dark side of the Moon and the western political circus
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Columnists
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Readers' top
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki held in the cross hairs of the Russian fleet
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
News All >
Russian Ambassador to US speaks about aftermath of Putin-Trump summit
Beauty pageant finalist killed in Russia when selling her car
Russia's World Cup: 883 billion spent, 184 billion made
Quadrillion tons of diamonds found underneath Earth's surface
World Cup festivities sow chaos in France: Two killed, three children injured
EU bans imports of all Russian poultry
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Does Putin trust Trump now?

Putin said that in 2016, he wanted Donald Trump to win the election: "I wanted him to win because he was talking about the normalization of the US-Russian relationship"

Does Putin trust Trump now?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Politics
Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki held in the cross hairs of the Russian fleet
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is a hotbed of political scheemers crawling over each other to gain power and position at the expense of whatever, be it lies or anything else

Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Politics
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Politics
Russia to prove its innocence in MH17 disaster
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?

The choice of the city of Helsinki is not incidental as the capital of Finland had hosted US-Soviet negotiations on the limitation of nuclear stockpiles in 1969

Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Columnists
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Politics
Putin warns of consequences should Georgia and Ukraine become NATO members
Companies
EU bans imports of all Russian poultry
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Dark side of the Moon and the western political circus Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia? Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov The World Cup has changed the world in one month Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russia's World Cup: 883 billion spent, 184 billion made
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Russian Finance Minister: Pensioners live too long
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Russian Finance Minister: Pensioners live too long
Russia's World Cup: 883 billion spent, 184 billion made
Russian Finance Minister: Pensioners live too long
Russian Finance Minister: Pensioners live too long
The Dark side of the Moon and the western political circus
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed