Russia's Ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Antonov, summed up the results of the recent Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki, Finland.
According to him, there were no secret agreements made between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Mr. Antonov believes that it will be extremely difficult to ensure the implementation of the agreements that the presidents of the two superpowers reached in Finland. Both mass media and the US government will take every effort to stop that from happening, the Russian Ambassador to the USA said.
The West has been criticizing Donald Trump a lot lately after his meeting with Russian President Putin. Former CIA Director John Brennan stated that the recent actions of the American president in Helsinki constituted a serious crime. Senator John McCain said that the summit in Helsinki was a mistake, and Donald Trump thus disgraced himself before the whole world. Former California Governor and world-famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger called Donald Trump a "wet noodle" and a "fan boy" who wanted to take a selfie with Putin.
Putin said that in 2016, he wanted Donald Trump to win the election: "I wanted him to win because he was talking about the normalization of the US-Russian relationship"
Capitol Hill is a hotbed of political scheemers crawling over each other to gain power and position at the expense of whatever, be it lies or anything else
The choice of the city of Helsinki is not incidental as the capital of Finland had hosted US-Soviet negotiations on the limitation of nuclear stockpiles in 1969