Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Zapad 2017: Helicopters of Russia and Belarus destroy NATO air defences

18.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Zapad 2017: Helicopters of Russia and Belarus destroy NATO air defences. 61286.jpeg

Officials with the Defence Ministry of Belarus said that the destruction of air defences of the conventional enemy by Russian and Belarusian military helicopters would be carried out today within the framework of Zapad-2017 joint exercises.

According to the report, servicemen will simulate actions to suppress violations of airspace and the destruction of air defence systems of the conventional enemy. Russian and Belarusian helicopters will take part in the exercises to strike air blows on the positions of the conventional enemy.

On September 17, Yak-130 aircraft of the Air Force and air defence forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Su-34 aircraft of the Air Force of the Russian Federation practiced attacks on the enemy by dropping aerial bombs and launching unguided missiles.

The manoeuvres take place on a number of training grounds. Artillery units work on questions of artillery reconnaissance, fire management training and participation in a massive fire attack.

The second stage of the joint strategic exercises Zapad-2017 kicked off on September 17. During the second stage of the drills, it is planned to work on issues of troops management in repelling aggression of Russia and Belarus.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
The incident occurred on September 5, but no details were reported. According to the official press release from USAF Nellis base in Nevada, pilot Eric Schultz was killed
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Israel will do everything possible to prevent the creation of a Shiite corridor between Iran and Syria, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said. To give some weight to the warning, Israel...
Russia to deprive US diplomats of most privileges Russia to deprive US diplomats of most privileges

Video

Society

Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor
Europa: Zenit scores five away goals
Europa: Zenit scores five away goals
Champions: CSKA pulls off great result
Champions: CSKA pulls off great result

Popular photos

World

Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
US national debt: A bubble that does not actually exist
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
Where is God when exceptional America needs him?
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
US sends two strategic bombers to Europe as Russia launches major drills
Saakashvili may eat another tie, this time for Ukraine
Saakashvili may eat another tie, this time for Ukraine

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service