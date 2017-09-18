Zapad 2017: Helicopters of Russia and Belarus destroy NATO air defences

Officials with the Defence Ministry of Belarus said that the destruction of air defences of the conventional enemy by Russian and Belarusian military helicopters would be carried out today within the framework of Zapad-2017 joint exercises.

According to the report, servicemen will simulate actions to suppress violations of airspace and the destruction of air defence systems of the conventional enemy. Russian and Belarusian helicopters will take part in the exercises to strike air blows on the positions of the conventional enemy.

On September 17, Yak-130 aircraft of the Air Force and air defence forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Su-34 aircraft of the Air Force of the Russian Federation practiced attacks on the enemy by dropping aerial bombs and launching unguided missiles.

The manoeuvres take place on a number of training grounds. Artillery units work on questions of artillery reconnaissance, fire management training and participation in a massive fire attack.

The second stage of the joint strategic exercises Zapad-2017 kicked off on September 17. During the second stage of the drills, it is planned to work on issues of troops management in repelling aggression of Russia and Belarus.

