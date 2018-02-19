World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria

Russia » Politics

Russia calls on the United States not to play with fire in Syria and carefully prepare its moves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the International Conference of the Valdai Club for the Middle East.


Russia turns away the blow from Syria

According to Lavrov, Moscow fears that by its actions in Syria, the US is trying to dismember the country. The Americans must prove that they came to Syria with one goal - to destroy the Islamic State terrorist group.*

Also, Sergey Lavrov called on the United States to observe an agreement about the inadmissibility for non-Syrian forces to be present in the southwestern zone of de-escalation in Syria.

Sergei Lavrov said that the move to create de-escalation zones in Syria were not meant to divide the country into several enclaves. The zones were created in an effort to end violence in the country.


*ISIL or Islamic State, ISIS is a terrorist organisation, the activities of which are prohibited on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics USA Syria war in Syria Islamic State Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Ministry
