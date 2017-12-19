World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside

Russia » Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the forum of the All-Russian People's Front that Russian people would be able to cope with all problems, while Russia would become a world leader without help from the outside.

Putin: Russia can handle all problems without any help from the outside. 61707.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

Speaking before participants of the forum "Russia looking into the future," Putin said: "After the collapse of the Soviet Union, we had heard a lot of sweet and good words, but in reality no one was helping us. We did not count on it, we do not need any help from the outside."

"We must adequately respond to fateful historical challenges, such as achievements of our people, the creation of a new economy, the development of the Arctic, the Far East, Siberia, and all regions of our vast country. Finally, there is a challenge for the future - a real revolution in medical technology, in technology per se, in education," Putin added.

"We will certainly break through to new competencies that we need for development, there is no doubt about that. We should take the lead in knowledge, intellect, in social and cultural development and, of course, we must preserve our identity," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to run for president in 2018. Putin was first elected to the post of the head of state in March 2000. Four years later he was re-elected. In 2008-2012, Putin chaired the Russian government. In 2012, he was elected President again. The next presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics vladimir putin russian elections
Topical Analytics
Americas
America declares economic war on Russia
Asia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Asia
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Readers' top
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russia starts transforming Syria
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases

Several years ago, a prominent Indonesian businessman who now resides in Canada, insisted on meeting me in a back room of one of Jakarta's posh restaurants. An avid reader of mine, he 'had something urgent to tell me', after finding out that our paths were going to be crossing in this destroyed and hopelessly polluted Indonesian capital.

Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Mysteries
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases

Several years ago, a prominent Indonesian businessman who now resides in Canada, insisted on meeting me in a back room of one of Jakarta's posh restaurants. An avid reader of mine, he 'had something urgent to tell me', after finding out that our paths were going to be crossing in this destroyed and hopelessly polluted Indonesian capital.

Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
News from the Kremlin
Russia starts transforming Syria
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Economics
Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region

Units of radio troops to detect any types of targets have been deployed on the archipelagos of Franz Josef Land, Novaya Zemlya, Novosibirsk Islands, Severnaya Zemlya, in the Tiksi area

Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Mysteries
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Africa
Surviving Gaddafi to run for president of Libya
Dmitry Sudakov America declares economic war on Russia Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Contributor submission Oleg Artyukov Trump's national security strategy sheds no light into the dark tunnel of US-Russian relationship Oleg Artyukov
Comments
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russia has become the only defender of Christian values
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Russian man grows abnormally large biceps that he calls bazookas
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russian man grows abnormally large biceps that he calls bazookas
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
USA to ruin Russian-Japanese relationship with the help of Aegis Ashore system
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed