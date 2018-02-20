World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to wage war in five spaces

Russia » Politics

Russia as a party to the military conflict with a high-tech enemy will conduct combat operations in at least two new spaces.

Russia to wage war in five spaces. 62022.jpeg

Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, the Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, said that the "approach to the organization of military operations has changed, as new forms and methods of creating and deploying troops and forces have emerged."

Now Russia will be able to wage war in five elements - on land, in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace. Rudskoy also said that the scope of such objectives has significantly expanded, since the nature of modern wars has become diverse.

The modern system of international relations is in a state of chaos and is therefore unpredictable. The document notes that the US and the West will be able to preserve the status quo only if they can achieve the following:

- preserve the military-political coalition of the West (and the "system of values") with respect to other civilizations and states;

- consolidate the currently existing technological and, especially, military and technical superiority of the West over all others;

- prevent the creation of separate coalitions by other countries that will lead to the stabilization of the military-political situation both on the planet and in certain regions of the world.

Thus, the current system of international relations will continue to exacerbate, and the military confrontation between the countries will continue to intensify because of the strong intention of the United States to neutralize the processes in the world that threaten the USA's monopoly right to control international relations.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Photo: Mil.ru


US benefits from endless wars
Topics war Russia world order war with russia us-russian relations
Topical Analytics
Politics
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Real life stories
Artist who burnt Catholic church model in Russia puzzled by public reaction
Columnists
Significant gaps in Women's Empowerment
Readers' top
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
PMC Wagner chief: 14 were killed in Syria
Russian curling athlete's second doping test positive
Russia to wage war in five spaces
Tariq Ramadan: We Choose Justice and the Presumption of Innocence
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea

Turkey has been a staunch NATO member for almost 70 years. As it appears, though, Turkey no longer wants to keep its membership in the alliance

Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
PMC Wagner chief: 14 were killed in Syria
Conflicts
PMC Wagner chief: 14 were killed in Syria
Games
Russian curling athlete's second doping test positive
Politics
Russia to wage war in five spaces
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea

Turkey has been a staunch NATO member for almost 70 years. As it appears, though, Turkey no longer wants to keep its membership in the alliance

Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Terrorist kills Christians in Kizlyar to set Orthodox and Muslim believers against each other
Terrorism
Terrorist kills Christians in Kizlyar to set Orthodox and Muslim believers against each other
Columnists
The Congress of Curmudgeons
World
Tariq Ramadan: We Choose Justice and the Presumption of Innocence
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea

Turkey has been a staunch NATO member for almost 70 years. As it appears, though, Turkey no longer wants to keep its membership in the alliance

Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
Politics
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
Europe
Germany to triple number of soldiers for NATO's drills to contain Russia
Games
Russian curling athlete's second doping test positive
Dmitry Sudakov Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Significant gaps in Women's Empowerment Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
America always thirsty for more blood that even children can shed
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
Turkish tankers took billions from the Russian budget
The women behind the men behind the genius
Artist who burnt Catholic church model in Russia puzzled by public reaction
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Why the West needs strong Russia and strong Putin
The Congress of Curmudgeons
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
The Congress of Curmudgeons
The Congress of Curmudgeons
Russian curling athlete's second doping test positive
Terrorist kills Christians in Kizlyar to set Orthodox and Muslim believers against each other
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed