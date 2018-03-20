World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian opposition smacked down, needs USA's helping hand

Russia » Politics

The Central Electoral Commission readies to announce the final results of the Russian presidential election. The opposition and the West are extremely unhappy with the outcome.

Russian opposition smacked down, needs USA's helping hand. 62179.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

The official number is likely to set a record of all presidential campaigns that Russia has seen since 1991. According to preliminary data, as many as 56.4 million Russian people cast their votes for Vladimir Putin (76.7%) on March 18.

Experts note that large cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg that are usually oppositional, chose to support Putin this time. At the same time, Putin received 84.7% of support from foreign voters.

As for the rest of Russia, there is no region in the whole country, where Putin would receive less than 60 percent. In such regions as Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Crimea, Tuva, Chechnya and Sevastopol, Putin received over 90 percent of support.

The Russian opposition has thus failed to mobilise its own electorate. The head of the Political Expert Group, Konstantin Kalachev, noted that "the authorities have successfully attracted young people and middle-aged individuals to the elections, to make the voting a family matter," while the opposition has ruined all of its available prospects.

Nevertheless, eleven organisations representing Russian-speaking communities in the United States called on the US Congress not to recognise the presidential election in the Russian Federation. London-based "Speak Louder!" movement also intends to make a similar appeal to the British government claiming that the Putin regime barred strong opposition politician Aleksei Navalny from the election, but ensured the registration of a number of little-known pseudo-opposition candidates."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia elections: Putin sets new record in Russia's history
Topics Russia navalny vladimir putin Russian President russian elections russian opposition
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Heralding the Putin era
Politics
Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West
Columnists
Heralding the Putin era
Readers' top
Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council
Marielle Killing: An Imminent Military Coup in Brazil
Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West
Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower
Ukrainian pilot suspected of knowing the truth about MH17 disaster 'commits suicide'
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced retaliatory measures against British diplomats: 23 Britons are to be expelled from the Russian Federation

Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council
Marielle Killing: An Imminent Military Coup in Brazil
Americas
Marielle Killing: An Imminent Military Coup in Brazil
Politics
Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West
Politics
Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower
Politics
Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower

Acting Russian President Vladimir Putin is winning the presidential election in the country in a landslide victory

Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower
Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council
Politics
Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council
Columnists
Heralding the Putin era
Columnists
Heralding the Putin era
Politics
Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced retaliatory measures against British diplomats: 23 Britons are to be expelled from the Russian Federation

Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council
Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower
Politics
Putin wins election in landslide victory with rivals gaining just 15% and lower
Politics
Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine to recognise Putin's victory illegitimate
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Heralding the Putin era Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Marielle Killing: An Imminent Military Coup in Brazil Contributor submission
Comments
Germany sides with UK against Russia because of football
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Germany sides with UK against Russia because of football
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Heralding the Putin era
Heralding the Putin era
Heralding the Putin era
Ukrainian pilot suspected of knowing the truth about MH17 disaster 'commits suicide'
Ukrainian pilot suspected of knowing the truth about MH17 disaster 'commits suicide'
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
Ukraine to recognise Putin's victory illegitimate
Moscow wants apologies from London
Moscow wants apologies from London
Ukrainian pilot suspected of knowing the truth about MH17 disaster 'commits suicide'
Ukrainian pilot suspected of knowing the truth about MH17 disaster 'commits suicide'
Ukrainian pilot suspected of knowing the truth about MH17 disaster 'commits suicide'
C.I.A. Increases Drug Smuggling in Afghanistan To Fund Proxies All Over the World
Russia expels 23 British diplomats, closes Consulate General and shuts down British Council
Moscow wants apologies from London
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed