Russia to introduce criminal responsibility for those implementing anti-Russian sanctions

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, spoke in favor of a legislative act to impose responsibility, including criminal liability, on those who implement anti-Russian decisions made by foreign countries in their activities on the territory of the Russian Federation, the press service of the lower house of the parliament said, RIA Novosti reports.

"On April 20, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, at a meeting with representatives of business and expert circles, during the discussion of the bill about responsive measures to US sanctions against Russia, spoke in favor of imposing a ban on the implementation of US sanctions in the Russian Federation. He explained that it would be correct to introduce measures of responsibility in relation to those who execute anti-Russian decisions of foreign states in their activities on the territory of Russia. Mr. Volodin did not rule out measures of criminal responsibility either. In Russia, we must live according to Russian laws," the press service of the State Duma said in a statement.

Pravda.Ru