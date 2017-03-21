Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov throws B-day party in midair

21.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov throws B-day party in midair. 60010.jpeg
Source: Facebook/Maria Zakharova

On March 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov celebrates his 67th birthday. This year, the minister started his holiday in an airplane on the way home from Tokyo. Sergei Lavrov celebrates his birthday at a high altitude, in the company of Russian journalists.

"Sergei Lavrov celebrates his birthday in an excellent company and at a high ebb," official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook as a caption for the photo of the minister in the company of Russian journalists.

Sergei Lavrov remains in good spirits. On the photo, he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with his own portrait on it. "He who doesn't want to talk to Lavrov will talk to Shoigu," the slogan on the T-shirt says (Sergei Shoigu is Russia's Defense Minister - ed).

In Tokyo, Sergei Lavrov took part in a meeting of foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Japan in "two plus two" format. The talks were devoted to the preparation of Shinzo Abe's visit to Russia, which is to take place in late April. This was the first meeting after the three-year-break. The next meeting in the same format will be held in Russia.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Lavrov pokes fun at Kerry
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
The multi-purpose aircraft carrier will have a total displacement of about 95,000 tons. Its length, width and draft will make up 330×42×11 meters. The width of the flight deck will be 85 meters. The...
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace

Video

Society

In Ufa, police arrest stubborn alien. Video
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
Tall volleyball player withdrawn from low cost airline flight
Tall volleyball player withdrawn from low cost airline flight
Pothole filled with models of human jaws in Voronezh
Pothole filled with models of human jaws in Voronezh

Popular photos

World

Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
Germany s economic Reich in Europe falling apart
Germany's 'economic Reich' in Europe falling apart
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service