US Embassy to Russia suspends issuing visas

The US Embassy to the Russian Federation has suspended issuing non-immigrant visas throughout the country from August 23.

The measure has been taken in connection with the recent move of the Russian Federation to cut the number of employees of the US diplomatic mission in Russia. As a result, the US Embassy to Russia has suspended issuing nonimmigrant visas across Russia starting from August 23, 2017.

In Moscow, the issuance of visas will be resumed on September 1, whereas for consulates, the issue of visas will be suspended indefinitely.

In response to US sanctions, the Russian authorities have decided to cut 745 employees of the US diplomatic mission in Russia. American citizens will return home, whereas Russian employees will be fired.

