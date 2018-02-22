World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia bans US diplomats from observing 2018 presidential election

Russia » Politics

American diplomats and employees of US foreign missions in Russia will not be able to observe the  course of the presidential election in Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Russia bans US diplomats from observing 2018 presidential election. 62041.jpeg

According to the diplomat, this is a normal situation, given that during the 2016 elections in the US, the Americans denied such an opportunity to employees of Russian institutions overseas.

At the same time, all US citizens included in the OSCE Election Observation Mission's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will be able to fulfil all respective functions at the Russian elections.

The United States is working on an unprecedented attack on the 2018 elections in Russia. Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs, Konstantin Kosachev, said that "judging by the bellicose rhetoric on the topic of the Russian intervention, the US has set off preparations to "strike" the presidential election in Russia, where the scale of pressure on the part of the United States is to be unprecedented."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Russia president Putin russian elections us-russian relations presidential election
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
Columnists
Russian athletes fighters no more?
Columnists
A real solution for school shootings
Readers' top
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Russia to wage war in five spaces
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Men can get rid of toxins with the help of masturbation
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea

Turkey has been a staunch NATO member for almost 70 years. As it appears, though, Turkey no longer wants to keep its membership in the alliance

Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Politics
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Politics
Russia to wage war in five spaces
Terrorism
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Politics
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea

Washington believes that Russia will view the naval buildup in the Black Sea as a normal activity. Russia has rich experience of communication with US warships there

Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Americas
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Terrorism
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea

Turkey has been a staunch NATO member for almost 70 years. As it appears, though, Turkey no longer wants to keep its membership in the alliance

Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
Politics
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
Terrorism
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Americas
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Contributor submission Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army? Contributor submission Inna Novikova Russian athletes fighters no more? Inna Novikova Lyuba Lulko USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
USA toads to Turkey
US-led coalition kills dozens of Russians in Syria?
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
A real solution for school shootings
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Russian athletes fighters no more?
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
Russian athletes fighters no more?
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
A real solution for school shootings
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed