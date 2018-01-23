World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia aware of Ukraine's pathetic intentions to disrupt World Cup

Russia » Politics

Ukraine's efforts to boycott and sabotage the World Cup 2018 in Russia come as acts of self-pity and unmotivated aggression of Ukraine against Russia, Russian MP Yury Shvytkin believes.

Russia aware of Ukraine's pathetic intentions to disrupt World Cup. 61863.jpeg

On January 22, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin announced that Ukraine was taking efforts to boycott the world football championship and organise fan protests in Russia.

"We are in talks with different federations and various fan organisations about how they can raise different political issues either by boycotting this championship or clearly expressing their position during their stay in Russia," Klimkin said, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence Yury Shvytkin told Pravda.Ru that the fact that the foreign minister of the neighbouring state can speak in such a manner was pitiful.

"This is an attempt to create a negative response to the World Cup in Russia, and, of course, to draw attention to Kiev's destructive position." At the same time, the deputy noted, Ukraine has not entered the final part of the 2018 World Cup, which once again underscores the unmotivated aggressive position of Kiev.

According to Yuri Shvytkin, Russia had held the Confederations Cup-2017 on a high level of security, and fans "did not feel any discomfort."

"We have a database of fans prone to rioting, who were previously in the sight of law enforcement agencies - either in our country or abroad, so the authorities will pay even more attention to them," the MP said.

The World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in eleven Russian cities. It is worthy of note that the Federation Council has documented evidence proving that the US authorities were planning to put "maximum pressure" through European sports officials on Russia in 2018 to discredit the World Cup.

Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)
Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian


Poroshenko wants to deprive Russia of World Cup 2018
Topics ukraine football world cup 2018
Topical Analytics
Games
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
Planet Earth
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
Columnists
About the New Year Address of Marshal Kim Jong Un
Readers' top
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea

Fearing that peace might break out with the two Koreas talking to each other, Washington instructed South Korean President to keep the message about anything but peace

U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
News from the Kremlin
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea

Fearing that peace might break out with the two Koreas talking to each other, Washington instructed South Korean President to keep the message about anything but peace

U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Americas
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected

The head of the British army, Nick Carter, said that Moscow was capable of taking "hostile actions" against the United Kingdom and NATO much earlier than expected

British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Americas
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Dmitry Sudakov IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission About the New Year Address of Marshal Kim Jong Un Contributor submission
Comments
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
About the New Year Address of Marshal Kim Jong Un
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
USA prepares Russia's neighbours for WWIII
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed