Beautiful and terrifying: Russia shows video of Bulava ICBM underwater salvo launch

The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation has released a video of the underwater launch of Bulava ballistic missiles.



Bulava missiles launched from under the water

The Yuri Dolgoruky submarine (Project 955 Borey) had successfully launched four Bulava missiles from the water area of the White Sea. The missiles successfully struck the targets located on the Kura range on Kamchatka Peninsula.

The video shows the submarine going to sea and the crew working until Captain Vladimir Shirin, the commander of the submarine, gives a combat alert order. After the countdown, the commander is informed of the successful launch of the missiles.

"The ballistic missile has been launched, all went normal," the commander of the submarine reported to members of the state commission.

According to the press service of the Northern Fleet, it was the first time when such a number of ICBMs has been launched from a Borey submarine.

The Yuri Dolgoruky submarine is the main strategic missile carrier of the new series. The series of fourth-generation nuclear submarine cruisers armed with Bulava ICBMs are to become the basis of Russian strategic naval nuclear forces for the coming decades.

The Yuri Dolgoruky is 170 meters long and 13.5 meters wide. The maximum immersion depth of the sub is 450 meters; it develops the underwater speed of 29 knots. Following the Yuri Dolgoruky, Russia started the construction of Alexander Nevsky, Vladimir Monomakh and Prince Vladimir submarines, all named after prominent figures in Russia's ancient history.