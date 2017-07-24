Putin's representative: Russia is a combat cyber elephant

AP photo

Special representative of the Russian president on international cooperation in the field of information security, Andrei Krutskikh, believes that Russia has won respect on the international arena.

According to the official, despite a number of problems, Russia is a great cyber-power.

"Other countries rate with Russia, they talk to us and seek to cooperate and deal with us. This shows that we are a combat cyber-elephant," Krutskikh replied to the question of whether Russia resorts to any mechanisms for cybersecurity protection.

In his opinion, now Russian specialists need to focus on the production of equipment, which Russia does not have yet. In addition, Moscow and Washington could become pioneers in cyber disarmament.

"Naturally, we need to normalize relations with the US, because the situation that we have is unhealthy. Both Moscow and Washington do not need interference in their internal affairs, and the two countries may set the tone for cyber-disarmament on the planet," Krutskikh said.

To date, Russia has a dozen agreements on cooperation in the field of information security. The list of partners includes such countries as Brazil, India, China, South Africa and others.

