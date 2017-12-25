The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has refused to register a group of voters, who nominated opposition activist Aleksei Navalny for the presidential election in Russia. The registration was declined due to Navaly's previous criminal conviction. Navalny had promised to arrange street actions and boycott of elections if his candidacy was not going to be registered.
The initiative group that nominated founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund Aleksey Navalny for the presidential election can not be registered because of his criminal record on the Kirovless case, members of the Central Election Commission concluded during the meeting on Monday, December 25.
Twelve out of thirteen members of the Central Election Committee voted not to admit Navalny for the election in March 2018.
"A Russian citizen who has unexpunged or unspent conviction for a serious crime on the day of their nomination is not eligible to be elected," committee member Boris Safarov said. "Navalny's conviction preserves, it has not been either removed or expunged. Members of the Central Election Committee do not have the slightest reason to doubt the legality and fairness of this decision," the official added.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has stated loud and clear that Russia annexed Crimea illegally. Whether this was simply a pigfaced lie, the tendency to display insolence, or else the result of sheer ignorance on a level which questions her capacities to hold her position, is what is unclear. So let us set the record straight.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow had no plans to relocate Russian troops from Hmeymim airbase in Syria to Egypt