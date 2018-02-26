Russian Army trains new combat tactics

The Russian Defence Ministry released a video of military drills at Pogonovo training ground near the city of Voronezh. The exercises showed a new tactic of shock-fire contours at large distances.





The essence of the new tactics is about the technique to unite different types and branches of troops under one command for accomplishing combat missions. The task at Pogonovo training ground was to attack enemy artillery with an elusive bait.

Tanks opened fire from closed positions and moved forward. The conventional enemy responded with an artillery attack, but projectiles fell into tank trenches that were already empty. The responsive attack made it possible to find out the locations of enemy guns. Their whereabouts were detected with the help of drones and artillery reconnaissance radars. A new volley of howitzers and self-propelled guns followed the revealed positions.

Deputy Commander of the Army, Major-General Timur Trubienko, told the Rossiiskaya Gazeta that the a peculiarity of the exercises was a unique method to strike targets at a distance of up to 12 km.

