Russia takes all possible security measures in relations with NATO

Russia takes all measures to protect its interests in relations with NATO, Russia's permanent representative to the alliance Alexander Grushko said. The official also noted that NATO was not following adequate agreements in return.

Russia "takes all possible measures to ensure interests of national security," Grushko said.

At the same time, the alliance continues to improve its infrastructure, expand and carry out a huge complex of measures that seriously changes the situation in the sphere of military security in the center of Europe. In the past, NATO was following the Russia-NATO pact, in accordance with which the alliance undertook not to expand its military presence on the territory of new members. Today, however, there are no such regulations.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru