Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Russia takes all possible security measures in relations with NATO

26.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia takes all possible security measures in relations with NATO. 60365.jpeg

Russia takes all measures to protect its interests in relations with NATO, Russia's permanent representative to  the alliance Alexander Grushko said. The official also noted that NATO was not following adequate agreements in return.

Russia "takes all possible measures to ensure interests of national security," Grushko said.

At the same time, the alliance continues to improve its infrastructure, expand and carry out a huge complex of measures that seriously changes the situation in the sphere of military security in the center of Europe. In the past, NATO was following the Russia-NATO pact, in accordance with which the alliance undertook not to expand its military presence on the territory of new members. Today, however, there are no such regulations.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


NATO encircles Russia
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he would take part in international forum "One Belt - One Way" which is expected to take place in China on May 14-15 of this year
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea

Video

Society

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger

Popular photos

World

China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill Russkies
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
Experts predict colossal human losses from North Korean nuclear attack
Experts predict colossal human losses from North Korean nuclear attack
How France has killed itself
How France has killed itself
USA sides with terrorists again
USA sides with terrorists again

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service