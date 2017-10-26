Russian senators (the Council of the Federation) upheld the bill providing for the introduction of restrictions on cooperation between Russia and the United States in the export of titanium and in space activities, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Andrei Klimov said.
"Russia's responses to unfriendly US actions should be systemic in nature, and the draft law envisages such a systemic nature," Klimov told the Izvestia newspaper.
In particular, Russia may restrict supplies of titanium to Boeing Corporation. Presently, titanium exports to the USA are operated by VSMPO-Avisma. According to various experts, the US aircraft construction industry depends on the export of titanium from Russia on the level of 40-60% of the total amount.
At the same time, the Russian authorities realise that such countermeasures should not harm Russian producers. To avoid such a situation, the document will be coordinated with representatives of Russian business circles.
It appears that the bill on sanctions against the US will be one of the most stringent ones, but it still has to go through approvals.
Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru
The new anti-aircraft missile systems of the S-500 will have a number of advantages. The S-500 is believed to be a universal anti-aircraft long-range and high-altitude missile interception system with an enhanced missile defense capability
President of the National Olympic Committee of Canada (COC) Tricia Smith urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to immediately impose sanctions against Russia, to temporarily suspend Russian athletes from international competitions
In the near future, Russian lawmakers may introduce a new notion to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - "propaganda of terrorism."