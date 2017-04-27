Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA

27.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA. 60376.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

Russia will be able to give a tough answer to a nuclear strike that the United States may inflict on Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz Klintsevich said, RIA Novosti reports.

The senator has thus commented on the statement from first deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of Russia's General Staff, Gen. Viktor Poznikhir. According to the general, the US missile defense system in Europe creates an opportunity for a sudden nuclear attack on Russia.

According to Klintsevich, the general sent a clear signal to the US leadership and warned the United States any any development of events will not come as a surprise to Russia. "I think that this reminder will not be superfluous. Let them know what we know, so to speak," the senator wrote on his Facebook page.

The senator is confident that the most reliable guarantee for preserving peace in the world today is Moscow's ability to "respond most severely to possible aggression."

According to General Poznikhir, USA's actions in the field of missile defense stimulate the arms race and force other states to take retaliatory measures. The deployment of the US missile defense system violates the existing parity of strategic weapons and complicates the dialogue on issues of nuclear disarmament.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Washington spent $130 billion on missile defense over the past 15 years and intends to spend $55 billion more during the upcoming five years.

Pravda.Ru


The West defenseless against Russian Zircon missiles
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China has set many of its aircraft in a state of readiness. The US believes that China has taken such measures to cut the time of response to extraordinary circumstances related to North Korea
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies' US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'

Video

Society

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...

Popular photos

World

China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill Russkies
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
Russia takes aim of NATO destroyer that carries serious message for Putin
Russia takes aim of NATO destroyer that carries serious message for Putin
How France has killed itself
How France has killed itself
Trump dumps Ukraine: USA cuts aid four times
Trump dumps Ukraine: USA cuts aid four times

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service