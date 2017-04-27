Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA

Source: Mil.ru

Russia will be able to give a tough answer to a nuclear strike that the United States may inflict on Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz Klintsevich said, RIA Novosti reports.

The senator has thus commented on the statement from first deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of Russia's General Staff, Gen. Viktor Poznikhir. According to the general, the US missile defense system in Europe creates an opportunity for a sudden nuclear attack on Russia.

According to Klintsevich, the general sent a clear signal to the US leadership and warned the United States any any development of events will not come as a surprise to Russia. "I think that this reminder will not be superfluous. Let them know what we know, so to speak," the senator wrote on his Facebook page.

The senator is confident that the most reliable guarantee for preserving peace in the world today is Moscow's ability to "respond most severely to possible aggression."

According to General Poznikhir, USA's actions in the field of missile defense stimulate the arms race and force other states to take retaliatory measures. The deployment of the US missile defense system violates the existing parity of strategic weapons and complicates the dialogue on issues of nuclear disarmament.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Washington spent $130 billion on missile defense over the past 15 years and intends to spend $55 billion more during the upcoming five years.

