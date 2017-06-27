Moscow suggests solution to North Korean crisis

Source: Fotodom.ru/Kommersant

Moscow has developed a "road map" for the solution of the North Korean crisis. According to officials with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia was ready to discuss the new plan with international partners.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov said that the goal of the program was "to create a mechanism for solid peace in North-East Asia while simultaneously solving problems of the peninsula, including its denuclearization."

The plan provides for certain steps towards a dialogue without preconditions. To begin with, Russia suggests manifesting restraint and refusing from mutual threats.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that Moscow was acting in coordination with Chinese partners.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru