Yuri Dolgoruky submarine successfully fires Bulava ICBM

The Yuri Dolgoruky submarine cruiser of Russia's Northern Fleet successfully fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from a designated area of the Barents Sea water on the Kura test range in Kamchatka.

The submarine fired the missile from under the water in accordance with a combat training plan. The missile successfully struck its target on the range ground, RIA Novosti reports.

The Yuri Dolgoruky submarine is the main ship of Project 955 Borei. The submarine was launched in 2008.

Before 2020, Russia is to pass into service eight Borei class submarines. A Borei class submarine is 170 meters long and 13.5 meters wide. Their underwater displacement is 24 thousand tons. Submarines of Borei project can carry up to 16 intercontinental sea-based R-30 Bulava-30 ballistic missiles.

