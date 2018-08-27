World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in foreign countries in response to new sanctions

Russia » Politics

Russian MPs believe that the United States has crossed the red line in the policy of pressure on Russia through sanctions. They alluded to a possibility of deploying Russian nuclear weapons in the Middle East, namely in Syria.

Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in foreign countries in response to new sanctions. 62790.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

"I think that Russia should also draw its own red lines," first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship, Vladimir Gutenev, said. "It is about time experts should consider option of asymmetric responses to the United States that would level off their sanctions and cause them to suffer counter damage," the official said.

The MP believes that Russia could deploy tactical nuclear weapons in other countries, for example, in Syria. Russia could also switch to cryptocurrencies for arms deals. To crown it all, Russia may pull out from several landmark treaties with the USA, including the non-proliferation of missile technologies.

Russia should follow the example of the United States and deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in other countries, Gutenev said.

The United States already imposes sanctions on the countries that purchase Russian arms. In the future, the MP believes, the USA may create instances for the companies that want to buy civil products from Russia. In this connection, Russia could consider operations in gold-pegged crypto-currencies. "This would be a very interesting option for China, India, and other countries," the parliamentarian said.

"When you're on a boxing ring, you just can't avoid all the punches without punching your opponent back, especially when boxing turns into martial arts and referees - the WTO and other international institutions - sit on their hands and do nothing," Gutenev added.

As for the current sanctions, they will not be able to cause serious damage to the domestic defense industry, the MP said. "The import substitution program has shown very good results, alternative suppliers have been found, and the necessary nomenclature base for electronic equipment has been purchased for several years in advance. However, they do not want to slow down the sanctions, this policy becomes inevitable, which is an alarming trend," he concluded.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

🔴Top 5 Russian arms NATO is afraid of
Topics new sanctions russian nuclear weapons
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Americans deserve better than McCain
Americas
Can Patrushev handle the American perestroika if he is a no-man?
Americas
USA starts trolling Putin officially
News All >
Readers' top
The Americans deserve better than McCain
Russia tests active exoskeleton for soldiers of the future
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it

It has been reported recently that Russia was going to start a special operation to retrieve a state-of-the-art nuclear-capable Burevestnik missile

Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
USA starts trolling Putin officially
Americas
USA starts trolling Putin officially
Columnists
The Americans deserve better than McCain
Americas
Can Patrushev handle the American perestroika if he is a no-man?
Columnists
The Americans deserve better than McCain

It is not gracious to use an obituary column to take cheap shots at the deceased, however in the case of John S.McCain III, his track record speaks for itself.

The Americans deserve better than McCain
Can Patrushev handle the American perestroika if he is a no-man?
Americas
Can Patrushev handle the American perestroika if he is a no-man?
Columnists
Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss
Technologies and discoveries
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
Columnists
Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss

A time traveler some two hundred years hence will not find the blue planet Earth which Gagarin described from space, instead - a dead Mars-like nightmare

Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
Technologies and discoveries
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
Economics
Belarus may deprive Russia of sweets and ice cream
Americas
USA starts trolling Putin officially
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Americans deserve better than McCain Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Can Patrushev handle the American perestroika if he is a no-man? Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov USA starts trolling Putin officially Anton Kulikov
Comments
Russia will export titanium and rocket engines to USA no matter what
The Americans deserve better than McCain
The Americans deserve better than McCain
Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss
The Americans deserve better than McCain
The Americans deserve better than McCain
The Americans deserve better than McCain
The Americans deserve better than McCain
The Americans deserve better than McCain
Sweden wakes up to exit EU and take Russia as partner
The Americans deserve better than McCain
US explains essence of new sanctions against Russia
The Americans deserve better than McCain
US explains essence of new sanctions against Russia
The Americans deserve better than McCain
The Americans deserve better than McCain
Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss
Hothouse Earth: Beyond tipping point and into the abyss
Russia loses nuclear-capable cruise missile in Barents Sea. US intelligence finds it
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
The Americans deserve better than McCain
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.