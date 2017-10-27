World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests

Russia » Politics

The Russian military carried out successful launches of ballistic missiles at range grounds near Arkhangelsk and on the Kamchatka Peninsula.


All the missiles successfully struck training targets. The report from the Defence Ministry of Russia said that a Topol ICBM was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region. The missile struck a training target at Kura range ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Two other ballistic missiles were launched from a nuclear submarine of the Pacific Fleet from the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk. The missiles struck training targets at a range ground in the Arkhangelsk region.

The last missile used in the exercises was launched from the Barents Sea from a nuclear submarine of the Northern Fleet.

According to the Defence Ministry, ground, sea and air divisions of the Russian army equipped with strategic and tactical nuclear weapons also participated in the exercises. Long-range aircraft Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 were involved. The planes took off from Russian airbases of Ukrainka (in the Amur Region), Engels (in the Saratov Region) and Shaikovka (the Kaluga Region).

Vladimir Putin personally launched four ballistic missiles at the exercises. The Defence Ministry published a video of the tests of the Russian "nuclear triad."

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the exercises of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, Dmitry Peskov, the presidential press secretary said.

Peskov added that Putin launched four ballistic missiles in person. The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation published a video of the scheduled exercises of the Strategic Nuclear Forces.

The video shows preparations for the launch of the Topol intercontinental ballistic missile, the take-off of two strategic bombers, and the launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics nuclear weapons
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Finance
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
Columnists
Global Education Report: We are failing our children, our future
Readers top
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
North Korea develops biological weapons
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Russia develops most stringent law in response to US sanctions
Popular Commented Readers choice
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall

The new anti-aircraft missile systems of the S-500 will have a number of advantages. The S-500 is believed to be a universal anti-aircraft long-range and high-altitude missile interception system with an enhanced missile defense capability

Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Disasters, catastrophes
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Games
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics

President of the National Olympic Committee of Canada (COC) Tricia Smith urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to immediately impose sanctions against Russia, to temporarily suspend Russian athletes from international competitions

Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Disasters, catastrophes
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Asia
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Politics
Russia develops most stringent law in response to US sanctions

Russian senators upheld the bill providing for the introduction of restrictions on cooperation between Russia and the United States in the export of titanium and in space activities

Russia develops most stringent law in response to US sanctions
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Games
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Society
Soccer round-up: City unstoppable
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Dmitriy Sudakov USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Global Education Report: We are failing our children, our future Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union? Alexander Artamonov
Comments
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
Global Education Report: We are failing our children, our future
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests
North Korea develops biological weapons
Riots spark in Ukraine again, but people will not die for idiots this time
Riots spark in Ukraine again, but people will not die for idiots this time
Trump to shed light on 'dark' Russian politics and business prior to 2018 presidential election
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula
Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests
Trump to shed light on 'dark' Russian politics and business prior to 2018 presidential election
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Trump to shed light on 'dark' Russian politics and business prior to 2018 presidential election
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Who benefited from the collapse of the Soviet Union?
Russian helicopter crashes into the sea near Norway
Russian helicopter crashes into the sea near Norway
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed