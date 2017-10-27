Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests

The Russian military carried out successful launches of ballistic missiles at range grounds near Arkhangelsk and on the Kamchatka Peninsula.





All the missiles successfully struck training targets. The report from the Defence Ministry of Russia said that a Topol ICBM was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region. The missile struck a training target at Kura range ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Two other ballistic missiles were launched from a nuclear submarine of the Pacific Fleet from the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk. The missiles struck training targets at a range ground in the Arkhangelsk region.

The last missile used in the exercises was launched from the Barents Sea from a nuclear submarine of the Northern Fleet.

According to the Defence Ministry, ground, sea and air divisions of the Russian army equipped with strategic and tactical nuclear weapons also participated in the exercises. Long-range aircraft Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 were involved. The planes took off from Russian airbases of Ukrainka (in the Amur Region), Engels (in the Saratov Region) and Shaikovka (the Kaluga Region).

Vladimir Putin personally launched four ballistic missiles at the exercises. The Defence Ministry published a video of the tests of the Russian "nuclear triad."

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the exercises of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, Dmitry Peskov, the presidential press secretary said.

Peskov added that Putin launched four ballistic missiles in person. The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation published a video of the scheduled exercises of the Strategic Nuclear Forces.

The video shows preparations for the launch of the Topol intercontinental ballistic missile, the take-off of two strategic bombers, and the launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru