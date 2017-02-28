Pravda.ru

USA works on economic blockade of Russia

US President Donald Trump faces more barriers on his way to friendship with Russia. Russia's ill-wishers in the USA harbor ideas of economic blockade of the Russian Federation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"Our detractors in Congress are struggling to crush seedlings of positive things that may appear in the relationship between Russia and the United States. In January of this year, they introduced a bill to codify the sanctions imposed by the Obama administration to prevent Trump from abolishing those decrees. In addition, they want to expand and toughen the restrictions against Russia and even force third countries to follow them too. In a nutshell, they are working on some sort of economic blockade of Russia," Rybakov said speaking in the State Duma.

According to Ryabkov, the Trump team needs time to prioritize. Russia will judge on what the team does rather than says.

