Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Russian National Guard to be armed with drones and new sniper weapons

28.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian National Guard to be armed with drones and new sniper weapons. 60077.jpeg
AP photo

Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) is to equip its units with with drones and new types of sniper weapons.

According to Lieutenant-General Oleg Borukaev, drones will be used to monitor mass actions. Main emphasis in the technical re-equipment of the units of the Russian National Guard will be put on special weapons of non-lethal impact on humans, the official said.

The Russian National Guard will not be establishing special units to stop uncoordinated rallies: "If you have noticed, members of the Russian National Guard do not appear equipped with the means that would enable them to prevent ass events. They come wearing plain clothes to prevent provocations and exclude terrorist acts in places of mass gatherings of people," the official said.

According to Borukaev, the purpose for units of the Russian National Guar to be present at mass rallies is to ensure the safety of citizens.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


ISIS attacks Russian Guards in Chechnya
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
The Belarusian KGB has detained 26 people, who had been preparing mass riots. They belong to the White Legion and Young Front groups
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate? US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?

Video

Society

Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Eastern concepts of women s liberation superior to Western concepts
Eastern concepts of women's liberation superior to Western concepts

Popular photos

World

Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service