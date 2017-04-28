Pravda.ru

News » Politics

USA’s military pressure on North Korea threatens global catastrophe

28.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
USA’s military pressure on North Korea threatens global catastrophe. 60384.jpeg

Russia considers attempts of US military pressure on North Korea (the DPRK) unacceptable, as this may lead to a global catastrophe.

"Switching from polemics to power actions is unacceptable. I do not think one has to be an expert to understand that the military scenario to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula will trigger a colossal global catastrophe in all dimensions," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said.

"It will affect everyone and become another, unfortunately, bleeding source of instability to give its terrible results and consequences for many years to come, before everyone tries to think how to retrieve a peaceful situation," she added.

Noteworthy, North Korean website Meari has recently uploaded a video of a simulated destruction of US military facilities,  in particular, aircraft carriers and fighter-bombers. The video also shows the footage of US servicemen, fighters and destroyers seen through an imaginary sight.

According to experts and the South Korean press, the video was posted in response to the approach of the group of US warships led by Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula. The DPRK media described the move as "undisguised military blackmail."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA gets ready for new Korean War?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

USA’s military pressure on North Korea threatens global catastrophe
USA’s military pressure on North Korea threatens global catastrophe
Russia considers attempts of US military pressure on North Korea (the DPRK) unacceptable, as this may lead to a global catastrophe
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA

Video

Society

Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?

Popular photos

World

US troops arrive in Donbass to kill Russkies
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'
Russia takes aim of NATO destroyer that carries serious message for Putin
Russia takes aim of NATO destroyer that carries serious message for Putin
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
How France has killed itself
How France has killed itself
US ready to evacuate 230,000 US citizens from South Korea
US ready to evacuate 230,000 US citizens from South Korea
Trump dumps Ukraine: USA cuts aid four times
Trump dumps Ukraine: USA cuts aid four times

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service