Pravda.ru

News » Politics

Hamas delegation arrives in Moscow, Israel voices protest

28.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Hamas delegation arrives in Moscow, Israel voices protest. 61360.jpeg
Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry. AP photo

Israel voiced a protest to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for welcoming a delegation of Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in Moscow. Israel considers Hamas a terrorist organization and its activities in the country are banned. Minister of Environment and Affairs of Jerusalem Zeev Elkin expressed the protest during a meeting with Russian FM Lavrov in Moscow, the Haaretz newspaper wrote.

According to the Israeli official, Salah al-Aruri, known as one of Hamas militant leaders, was among the members of the Hamas delegation in Moscow. The Israeli minister claimed that Salah al-Aruri receives money from Hamas and should be held accountable for organizing terrorist attacks in Judea and Somalia. According to Elkin, Salah al-Aruri is one of the masterminds of the abduction of three Israeli teenagers, who were brutally murdered. Moscow's decision to welcome such a person is a big mistake of the Russian authorities, Elkin concluded.

According to Elkin, the Russian Foreign Minister was surprised and promised to find out how Al-Aruri received a Russian visa. The Hamas delegation arrived in Moscow from Cairo last week.

Hamas has been recognized as a terrorist organization by Israel, Canada, the United States and Japan. The movement is banned in Jordan and Egypt. The Russian authorities do not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, nor do they interfere with its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation. Russian President Putin refrains from public and personal contacts with Hamas representatives.

Pravda.Ru 


Moscow ready to stop war between Israel and Palestine
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
"The magazine and its advertising propagate fornication. Its ideology contradicts to the values that we need today - chastity and matrimonial fidelity," the clergyman said. According to him, Hefner's...
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
John Tefft, who served as US Ambassador to Russia for three years, held a farewell dinner in the US Embassy on September 27. Tefft is known for his relatively neutral views on what is happening in...
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say

Video

Society

John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says Spasibo and Do svidaniya
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East

Popular photos

World

The truth about the division of Korea
The truth about the division of Korea
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia rejects Donald Trump s derisive attempts to reform UN
Russia rejects Donald Trump's derisive attempts to reform UN
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service