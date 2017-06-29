Chinese President Xi Jinping coming to Moscow for special meeting with Putin

AP photo

China's President Xi Jinping is to pay a visit to Russia at the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3-4.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues related to comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China, as well as current international and regional problems.

After the talks, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are to sign a number of bilateral documents.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met within the scope of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. On the first day of the forum, the leaders of the countries briefly discussed bilateral cooperation within the organization, as well as topics related to the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Noteworthy, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay an official visit to China in December of 2017.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru