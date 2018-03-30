World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia expels 13 Ukrainian and many other diplomats

Russia » Politics

On Friday, March 30, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned ambassadors of 23 countries, including Ukraine, who earlier announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats. The ambassadors were told that Moscow would declare persona non grata "the corresponding number of employees of diplomatic institutions of these countries."

Russia expels 13 Ukrainian and many other diplomats. 62250.jpeg
Source: REX

On March 26, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Ukraine was expelling 13 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission. Thus, Moscow has expelled 13 Ukrainian diplomats as well.

Poroshenko explained his decision by "solidarity with British partners and transatlantic allies" who sent out Russian diplomats after London accused Russia of poisoning of former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who had spied for the UK in the past. Official representative of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that the "Skripal case" that the UK produced was "world class fake news."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin called Moscow's decision to expel Ukrainian diplomats "nonsensical" "We did not try to poison anyone in Salisbury. Russia did it and then it had to deal with the reaction from the entire civilised world. We have people who can take care of Ukrainian citizens in Russia. We keep on working," Klimkin wrote on Twitter.

Ambassadors of Australia, Albania, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia were also summoned to the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation on March 30.

London called Russia's reaction to the expulsion of diplomats "deplorable." Russia will take responsive measures against Belgium, Hungary, Georgia and Montenegro that have also decided to join the listed countries in another anti-Russian campaign that is based on verbal accusations only.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned with Novichok nerve agent in UK's Salisbury. They remain under the care of British doctors. It was reported that the condition of Yulia Skripal was improving: the woman came to her senses and could eat, drink and talk to doctors. Her father remains in a stable, but critical condition.

Pravda.Ru


Russia and USA take their relations to Cold War
Topics ukraine Russian diplomats skripal poisoning diplomatic scandal
Topical Analytics
Europe
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Columnists
An Easter lesson for the world
Africa
Memories of Western Sahara
Readers' top
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia will show tough response to blatant rudeness of the West
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'

How to coexist with those who ceased to exist as a Christian civilisation a long time ago? Pagans have only one way of persuasion - to kill

The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Europe
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Columnists
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Economics
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Columnists
Moral defeat of the West on the day diplomacy died

While the British Press hails a diplomatic triumph for Theresa May, the claim could not be further from the truth: the West, has committed a colossal mistake.

Moral defeat of the West on the day diplomacy died
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Columnists
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Europe
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Economics
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Columnists
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination

For the last two centuries, the world was living under almost complete western domination which culminated in almost absolute American hegemony

Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
Politics
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
Politics
Russian FM Lavrov: Russia will show tough response to blatant rudeness of the West
Economics
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Dmitry Sudakov Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia? Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey An Easter lesson for the world Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Memories of Western Sahara Contributor submission
Comments
US-Russian brutal ice war to lead nuclear conflict?
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
The West shows Russia how 'civilized world' treats 'aborigines'
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Russia expels 13 Ukrainian and many other diplomats
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
An Easter lesson for the world
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
An Easter lesson for the world
Putin, as living legend, reserves place in history as leader who ended Western domination
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed