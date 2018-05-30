World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian FM says what kind of politics Moscow would like to see from Washington

Russia » Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about what Russia would like to see in Washington's foreign policies. According to Lavrov, it would be nice if the United States of America were more predictable in its actions

"Yes, it would probably be better to have more predictable views on US foreign policy, but reality is a reality," Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that Russia must conduct a dialogue both with Washington and Trump in particular even though USA's actions are unpredictable.

"We are dealing with the leader who was elected by the people of the world's largest power, and with all the unpredictability and the zigzagging nature of the line of politics that Washington is running, we have to work with it. We are open to it," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

