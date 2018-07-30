World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video

Russia » Politics

A video of the launch of the X-31 supersonic anti-ship missile from the Su-34 bomber appeared on the Internet.


X-31 supersonic missile destroys target

X-31 (NATO reporting name Krypton) is a medium-range tactical guided missile.

In addition to Su-34 fighters, Su-30SM, Su-24 and Su-34 and Su-25 attack aircraft also took part in military exercises that took place in the Caspian Sea about a week ago. In total, more than ten ships of the Caspian fleet and about 50 aircraft were involved in the drills. A target vessel was successfully destroyed.

Su-34 is a Russian 4++ generation fighter-bomber. The fighter is designed to strike enemy ground and air targets. The aircraft is equipped with state-of-the-art means of electronic warfare.

The Su-34 was put into operation in 2014. As of January of this year, more than a hundred fighter-bombers of this type have been assembled in the Russian Federation.

Russia used Su-34 aircraft during military operations in Syria.

Topics Su-34 sukhoi caspian sea military exercises russian fighter jets
