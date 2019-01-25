World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

NATO shows no interest in Russia's new long cruise missile 9M729

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed military attaches of foreign countries the new 9M729 missile, the creation of which, according to the United States, violates the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-and Short-Range Missiles (INF Treaty).

NATO shows no interest in Russia's new cruise missile 9M729. 63362.jpeg

The Russian Ministry of Defense held a special press conference dedicated to technical characteristics of the 9M729 missile. To demonstrate the missile, the Russian military invited NATO attaches to the Patriot Park in the suburbs of Moscow.

The Head of Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Matveyevsky, showed the 9M728 missile and its upgraded version 9M729.

Matveyevsky assured all present that the modernization of the missile has not increased the range of the missile's flight which was still limited to 500 km in accordance with the terms of the INF Treaty. The modernisation of the missile only changed its payload and accuracy.

The missile became longer because of the new equipment, but its engines and the cruise system remained the same.

It was also reported that NATO military attaches did not attend the presentation, although Russian officials sent invitations to them. NATO shares the concerns of the United States and believes that the new missile should be destroyed.

Raging Cold War 2.0 Raging Cold War 2.0

USA wants to destroy Russia's new cruise misile
Topics russian army NATO vs. Russia cruise missiles russian missiles new Russian weapons russian defense ministry
Comments (12)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Raging Cold War 2.0
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
News All >
Readers' top
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Raging Cold War 2.0
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Technologies and discoveries
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
World
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout

Washington's withdrawal from the Treaty on Short and Medium-Range Missiles will give free rein to Russia, and Moscow will be able to show adequate reaction to the States.

Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Technologies and discoveries
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Contributor submission Raging Cold War 2.0 Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
Raging Cold War 2.0
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.