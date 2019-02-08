World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World's most powerful rocket engine assembled near Moscow

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The first RD-171MV engine for the Soyuz-5 spaceship was assembled at Energomash research and production complex near Moscow. The engine is currently being prepared for trials. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian Space Agency Roscosmos said that this rocket engine in second-to-none.

World's most powerful rocket engine assembled near Moscow. 63396.png

The RD-171MV engine was developed on the basis of the RD-170, the most powerful liquid engine in the world, the modifications of which were used in the Soviet super-heavy rocket Energia. The RD-171MV uses only Russian elements.

The first RD-171MV engine is to be delivered in 2021, while the launch of the Soyuz-5 rocket is scheduled for 2022.

The development of the new Russian rocket based on the Russian-Ukrainian Zenit rocket began in 2016. The carrier will be capable of delivering up to 17 tons of payload into low near-earth orbit, and up to 2,5 tons  - into geostationary orbit.

The cost of the Soyuz-5 launch is believed to be around $60 million. Roscosmos believes that the new Russian rocket will become competition to Elon Musk's Falcon 9 and European Ariane 6 rockets.

Photo: Twitter/@Rogozin

Topics soyuz elon musk roscosmos rocket engines space exploration RD-181 rocket engine
Those who have not had a chance to experience all the "beauty" of the arms race of the 1960s and the 1970s are incredibly "lucky" today

