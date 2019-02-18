Kalashnikov shows self-destructible attack drone

The Kalashnikov Concern has conducted successful trials of the new self-destructible unmanned aerial vehicle known for the Russian initials as CUB-BLA. The model of the aerial drone was demonstrated at IDEX-2019 arms show in Abu Dhabi on February 17.



The UAV, designed and manufactured by the Kalashnikov subsidiary Zala Aero, is actually an ammunition. The drone explodes when it reaches the target. The maximum flight speed of the drone is 130 kilometers per hour. Its flight lasts for 30 minutes and its payload may reach 3 kilos.

"The drone can thus destroy a target on any type of terrain both at low and high altitudes. This is a an accurate and highly effective weapon, which is very hard to destroy with the use of conventional anti-aircraft systems.

Some experts already doubt market prospects of the new kamikaze because it can hardly make competition to US and Israeli unmanned carriers of guided munitions.