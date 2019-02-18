World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kalashnikov shows self-destructible attack drone

The Kalashnikov Concern has conducted successful trials of the new self-destructible unmanned aerial vehicle known for the Russian initials as CUB-BLA.  The model of the aerial drone was demonstrated at IDEX-2019 arms show in Abu Dhabi on February 17.


The UAV, designed and manufactured by the Kalashnikov subsidiary Zala Aero, is actually an ammunition. The drone explodes when it reaches the target. The maximum flight speed of the drone is 130 kilometers per hour. Its flight lasts for 30 minutes and its payload may reach 3 kilos.

"The drone can thus destroy a target on any type of terrain both at low and high altitudes. This is a an accurate and highly effective weapon, which is very hard to destroy with the use of conventional anti-aircraft systems.

Some experts already doubt market prospects of the new kamikaze because it can hardly make competition to US and Israeli unmanned carriers of guided munitions.

Three types of weapons that were stolen from Russia

The majority of experts in the field of armaments admit that made-in-Russia weapons can be referred to as best weapons in the world. To substantiate this point, suffice it to recall that many countries make their own ripoffs of world-famous Russian weapons.

What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand

The British Prime Minister cuts a sociopathic figure, isolated, stubborn beyond belief, totally wrong and convinced that the world gravitates around her feet

UK wants Sergei Skripal dead

Russia's Ministry for Foreign Affairs is seriously concerned about the state of health of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Sergei Skrypal's niece, Victoria Skripal, said that her uncle had already died.

