World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow

Science » Technologies and discoveries print

The trials of the prospective long-range bomber aircraft PAK DA will take place at the flight test and development base of Tupolev Design Bureau in the town of Zhukovsky near Moscow.

Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow. 63737.jpeg
Source: youtube.com/Tupolev PAK DA Stealth Bomber

The Ministry of Defense has approved the final look of the PAK DA bomber and its performance  characteristics. It is expected that the aircraft will take off for the first time in the middle of the next decade, while mass production is set to begin in 2028-2029.

Tupolev CEO Alexander Konyukhov said that the design bureau plans to conduct extensive work on profoundly modernized Tu-22M3M, Tu-160 and Tu-95MS aircraft. The company will also hold tests for the prospective long-range aviation complex.

Tupolev's flight training ground in Zhukovsky is engaged in the modernization and maintenance of Tu-22M3, Tu-95 and Tu-160 missile carriers, as well as special-purpose aircraft based on the Tu-204/214.

The prospective long-range missile carrier aircraft PAK DA is designed on the basis of the "flying wing" technology. It will be a stealth, subsonic aircraft, in accordance with the new long-range aviation strategy. The goal of the aircraft will be to deliver a cruise missile of a long range of action and artificial intelligence to the launch site.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Politics
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Columnists
Brazil: The Holocaust of indigenous peoples
News All >
Last materials
Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow
Major explosions rip through military unit in Krasnoyarsk region
Putin holds USA completely responsible for INF Treaty demise
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Brazil: The Holocaust of indigenous peoples
The dangers of symbols
Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud
What Putin knows about USA's lunar missions
USA's new military strategy dooms Russia to eternal fire
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO

Russia's pullout from the INF Treaty will paralyze NATO, because uncertainty about the solidarity of its members is the biggest challenge that the alliance may face

Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud
Americas
Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud
Disasters, catastrophes
Major explosions rip through military unit in Krasnoyarsk region
Columnists
The dangers of symbols
Americas
Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud

As the Brazilian right-wing has imposed on the South American country a grave regression, The Intercept has revealed that their tool to take back power...

Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Americas
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Politics
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
News from the Kremlin
Putin holds USA completely responsible for INF Treaty demise
Americas
Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud

As the Brazilian right-wing has imposed on the South American country a grave regression, The Intercept has revealed that their tool to take back power...

Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud
The dangers of symbols
Columnists
The dangers of symbols
Columnists
Brazil: The Holocaust of indigenous peoples
Politics
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Lyuba Lulko Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Brazil: The Holocaust of indigenous peoples Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
OMON fighters brutally attack Spartak football fans
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Putin holds USA completely responsible for INF Treaty demise
Russia pays no mind to Ukraine's protest about Russian passports
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Endless US Wars
Beauty blogger killed in Moscow, then packed into suitcase
Putin holds USA completely responsible for INF Treaty demise
Putin holds USA completely responsible for INF Treaty demise
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
What Putin knows about USA's lunar missions
Russia does not mind another arms race with USA
OMON fighters brutally attack Spartak football fans
Russia: New Super-Weapon Exceeding the Best in the West
Russia wonders why Germany still wants to justify Nazism
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.