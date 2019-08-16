The development of the Kamov Ka-102 multi-purpose high-speed helicopter with four rotors started in Russia in the 2000s. The helicopter has a length of 36 m and has a rotor diameter of over 18 meters. It also has the longitudinal design, two main rotors, and is also equipped with two smaller diameter rotors for a horizontal flight, like in turboprop aircraft.
The power generated by two gas turbine power units is distributed between the rotors through gearboxes. The helicopter vaguely resembles the Soviet-era twin-rotor Yak-60, which, unlike the Ka-102, has no side rotors. With its own weight of 14.5 tons (excluding fuel), the helicopter can take on board 7 tons of additional payload or 90 people.
Thus, its take-off weight will be close to 30 tons. The Ka-102 will replace the Soviet Mi-6, which was decommissioned in 2004. The crew of the helicopter will consist of two people. The Ka-102 will be capable of flying at a speed of 500 km/h over distances of up to 1,100 kilometers; the flight altitude may exceed 4 kilometers.
Interestingly, there is only one competitor to the Russian helicopter in terms of speed - the experimental Eurocopter-X3. The European helicopter can develop the speed of 472 km/h, which at the moment is a world record, despite the fact that it is much lighter than the Ka-102 and belongs to a different class of cargo capacity. The Russian helicopter has a chance to steal the title of the world's fastest helicopter from its European competitor. A prototype of the Ka-102 is to go on its maiden flight already in 2020.
The financial bubble is big enough already, so there is either all or nothing. They have no other choice, so we can see the confrontation growing, they have been cornered. Sanctions will continue
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for the termination of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty)
The financial bubble is big enough already, so there is either all or nothing. They have no other choice, so we can see the confrontation growing, they have been cornered. Sanctions will continue