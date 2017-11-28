World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Celestial Christmas present: Huge asteroid heading for Earth

Science

Celestial Christmas present: Huge asteroid heading for Earth

Celestial Christmas present: Huge asteroid heading for Earth. 61609.jpeg

A near miss is what cosmic gazers predict for thethree-mile-wide (5 km.) asteriod/comet 3200 Phaethon which will skim past Earth days before Christmas. Experts say it will miss Earth by a few million miles, considered a near miss in cosmic terms. It is referred to by some as a rock comet.

The near miss is expected to take place on December 17, with the object presenting features of an asteroid and a comet, described by NASA as "potentially hazardous". Putting the object into perspective, the asteroid that hit the Yucatan Peninsula 65 million years ago was twice the size, or six miles across, an impact which shook the planet and destroyed up to three quarters of species living here.

American (NASA) and (Russian Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, Kaliningrad) scientists have been tracking the asteroid, which has a plume of dust behind it and is thought to have lost part of its volume over time, crumbling into smaller segments during its passes around the Sun.

It is believed that the Geminids meteor shower, which occurs this year on December 13/14, is caused by Phaethon 3200, a yearly event when the Earth passes through the trail left by the celestial body. Every 1.43 years, it passes near the Sun, at a distance of one-third of Marcury's orbit and crumbles, losing its mass and creating a meteor shower, fragments flashing through the Earth's atmosphere at 80,000 miles per hour (130,000 km.)

The asteroid has the provisional designation 1983 TB (the year it was discovered by astronomers Simon F. Green and John K. Davies) and is classified as an Apollo asteroid, named after Phaëton (Fei -e-thon), the son of the Greek Sun God, Helios because it passes nearer to the Sun than any other asteroid.

Photo: By Marcoaliaslama - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12452967


Timofei Belov

 

Topics asteroid
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Columnists
The maintenance in the DPRK of the Photo-Chemical principles
Columnists
The sexuality issue: Have we gone too far?
Readers' top
Breaking: Megathrust earthquakes could blow Pacific apart
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Celestial Christmas present: Huge asteroid heading for Earth
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Hotspots and Incidents
Breaking: Megathrust earthquakes could blow Pacific apart

Breaking news: New Zealand scientist warns that a dormant faultline in the Pacific Ocean floor could generate megathrust force 9 earthquakes causing giant tsunamis.

Breaking: Megathrust earthquakes could blow Pacific apart
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Columnists
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Science
Celestial Christmas present: Huge asteroid heading for Earth
Columnists
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind

As global mobilization against sexual harassment rises, UN Women urges robust action to ensure lives free from violence for women and girls - UNITE campaign's theme "Leave No One Behind" emphasizes the urgency of reaching the most marginalized first, as the 16 Days of Activism begins worldwide

Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Breaking: Megathrust earthquakes could blow Pacific apart
Hotspots and Incidents
Breaking: Megathrust earthquakes could blow Pacific apart
Science
Celestial Christmas present: Huge asteroid heading for Earth
Columnists
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind

As global mobilization against sexual harassment rises, UN Women urges robust action to ensure lives free from violence for women and girls - UNITE campaign's theme "Leave No One Behind" emphasizes the urgency of reaching the most marginalized first, as the 16 Days of Activism begins worldwide

Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Breaking: Megathrust earthquakes could blow Pacific apart
Hotspots and Incidents
Breaking: Megathrust earthquakes could blow Pacific apart
Science
Celestial Christmas present: Huge asteroid heading for Earth
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Leftists Lyin by Omission and Commission: Economics 101 applied to DACA/Illegal Aliens Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Costantino Ceoldo That meeting in Sochi to decide what will be the future of Syria Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
The maintenance in the DPRK of the Photo-Chemical principles
The maintenance in the DPRK of the Photo-Chemical principles
The maintenance in the DPRK of the Photo-Chemical principles
The maintenance in the DPRK of the Photo-Chemical principles
ISIL terrorists take two Russians captive, film and execute them
Good news: Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam will not take place
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die?
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Sexual harassment: Leave no-one behind
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Conchita Wurst to come to Russia for closing ceremony of LGBT festival
NATO's barbaric assault on Serbia, and Monica Lewinsky
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed