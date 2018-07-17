World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Quadrillion tons of diamonds found underneath Earth's surface

Science » Planet Earth

There are enormous deposits of diamonds deep underneath the Earth's surface. Man is unlikely to ever reach them, but they can help us have a better understanding of how the planet is made.

In order to understand the structure of the planet underneath its surface, scientists use sound waves. Unlike light, sound passes through rock, which gives scientists an opportunity to learn a lot about the insides of our planet.

Usually, scientists analyse the sounds that come from earthquakes or volcanic explosions to find out  what materials lie under the ground. Scientists used this method to study a strange anomaly that occurs when seismic waves pass through the structures called cratonic roots. These are very ancient structures that represent very dense rock formations, reminiscent to mountains turned upside down. These rocks rest hundreds of kilometres under tectonic plates.

Because of their density, sound waves pass through cratonic roots much faster than they do through most other rocks. Over the past few decades, it has become clear that sound waves move at a faster rate than simulations had showed. A group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology analysed this oddity and suggested that it was a certain material inside cratonic roots that made sound waves pass through them faster.

US scientists used computer modelling to see how sound waves pass through cratonic roots of different types of rock. Only one simulation coincided with the results that the scientists obtained. A faster speed of sound waves could thus be achieved only if cratonic roots consisted not only of rock, but also of diamonds, the content of which should be at least one or two percent.

Cratonic roots constitute a significant part of the Earth's lithosphere. Even if two percent of those deposits consist of diamonds, it means that there are quadrillion tons of precious rocks buried about 200 kilometres underneath the Earth's surface.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics diamonds planet earth
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Columnists
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Economics
The World Cup has changed the world in one month
Readers' top
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
EU bans imports of all Russian poultry
The World Cup has changed the world in one month
Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas comes to Moscow, complains to Putin of Israel
News All >
Quadrillion tons of diamonds found underneath Earth's surface
World Cup festivities sow chaos in France: Two killed, three children injured
EU bans imports of all Russian poultry
Lightning strikes tree under which five people were hiding from heavy rain
Third place for Belgium
Chechen police officers ordered to get second wives for themselves
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Does Putin trust Trump now?

Putin said that in 2016, he wanted Donald Trump to win the election: "I wanted him to win because he was talking about the normalization of the US-Russian relationship"

Does Putin trust Trump now?
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Companies
EU bans imports of all Russian poultry
Economics
The World Cup has changed the world in one month
Anomalous phenomena
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018

Your guide to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia, all games, scores, scorers, tables. Here we present a one-click history of the tournament.

France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
News from the Kremlin
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Asia
Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas comes to Moscow, complains to Putin of Israel
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?

The choice of the city of Helsinki is not incidental as the capital of Finland had hosted US-Soviet negotiations on the limitation of nuclear stockpiles in 1969

Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Lightning strikes tree under which five people were hiding from heavy rain
Real life stories
Lightning strikes tree under which five people were hiding from heavy rain
Asia
Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas comes to Moscow, complains to Putin of Israel
Anomalous phenomena
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia? Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov The World Cup has changed the world in one month Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Pussy Riot member fined for evading community service and arrested while smoking
Russia to prove its innocence in MH17 disaster
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Trump versus the Traitors on Capitol Hill
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
Is President Trump a traitor because he wants peace with Russia?
The Future of NATO
The Future of NATO
The Future of NATO
Does Putin trust Trump now?
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Does Putin trust Trump now?
Does Putin trust Trump now?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed