Giant deep sinkholes of unknown origin appear in Siberia for third consecutive year

Giant sinkholes in the ground formed as a result of emission of gas in the Yamal-Nenetsk autonomous region have grown in size in three years.

The sinkholes were discovered in 2014 in the area of the Bovanenkovskoye gas field. The holes were filled the water and turned into lakes. The diameter of one of them on the outer edge was not less than 60 meters at that time. The hole was 200 meters deep, but it continues to grow in size.

According to Russian geologists, the giant sinkholes were formed as a result of emissions of methane from the melting permafrost. Satellite observations indicated the existence of several dozens of other deep craters. It turned out that the largest hole, codenamed B2, is surrounded by twenty other similar structures.

"I would compare these structures to mushrooms: if you find one mushroom, you will probably find a dozen more nearby. In Yamal, there are up to 30 of such craters, the origin of which needs to be established," Professor Vasily Bogoyavlensky from the Russian State University of Oil and Gas named after I.M. Gubkin said.

