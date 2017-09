Source: NASA.gov

NASA exposed photographs of an unidentified flying object that were taken about 30 years ago.

In the photo, ufologists saw a strange triangular object in Earth's orbit. The photo was taken by an astronaut on a hand-held camera.

According to experts, having exposed the photograph, NASA has recognised the existence of extraterrestrial creatures. At the same time, the photo may depict a piece of space debris.

Pravda.Ru

