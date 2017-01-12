Pravda.ru

News » Mysteries

Scientists find portals to parallel worlds

12.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Scientists find portals to parallel worlds. 59587.jpeg

An international team of researchers confirmed the existence of portals to parallel worlds on Earth. The scientists conducted a series of tests showing that the gateways to parallel worlds created by ancient civilizations are located, for example, at Stonehenge (UK).

Also read: Parralel world hidden inside Earth

For many years, scientists have been trying to solve the mystery of Stonehenge, the Gate of the Sun in Bolivia and the Gate of the Gods in Peru. The idea of those monuments being gateways to parallel worlds received a development after a curious discovery in Peru, where researchers found the gate seven and two meters high near Hayu Marca mountain region.

Legend has it that a human being would become immortal if he or she would pass through the gate.

The scientists have not found a way to open those portals. Yet, further research may shed more light on ancient mysteries.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA scientists found strange objects reminiscent of a flying saucer and bodies of extraterrestrial beings when studying photo images of the surface of Mars
New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching
New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching
Predictions for the so-called "end of the world" appear on a regular basis, almost every year, and the new year 2017 is no exception at this point. According to recent reports, the world will cease to...
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack

Video

Society

Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Parents living in Russia s Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Parents living in Russia's Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
How Truth Gets Lost
How Truth Gets Lost

Popular photos

World

North Korea warns of nuclear war
North Korea warns of nuclear war
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow s Ritz Hotel
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow's Ritz Hotel
US boasts of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
US 'boasts' of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
Official: Russia has one of five world s most powerful cyber armies
Official: Russia has one of five world's most powerful cyber armies
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service