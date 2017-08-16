Pravda.ru

Pyramids found on the Moon. Video

Ufologist Martin Mikuas of Slovakia discovered strange processes on the surface of the Moon during a lunar eclipse. The eclipse was observed on August 7, and the ufologist videotaped the process.

According to Mikuas, he could see pyramids on the Moon that were changing their shape periodically. According to him, several pointed pyramids appeared on the Moon out of nowhere and were changing their form from time to time.

