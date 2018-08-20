World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets

Science » Mysteries

Scientists unveiled a few curious details about the skeletal remains from the black sarcophagus that was found in Alexandria, Egypt.

Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets. 62760.jpeg

According to representatives of the Ministry of Antiquities, there were three skeletons in the black sarcophagus - two men and one woman. One of the men was about 35-39 years old, he was 160-165.5 cm tall, the other one was 40-44 years old and 179-184.5 cm tall. The woman was only 20-25 years old, she was not taller than 164 cm.

The head of the Council on Antiquities, Mustafa al-Waziri, said that the dead individuals, most likely, had been buried in two stages. The remains of one of the men show that he had had a skull injury. The scientists could establish that the man most likely had received cranial surgery as he had lived for many years after the surgery.

Having studied the placement of the mummies in the sarcophagus, the scientists will proceed to analyzing their DNA. The analysis will make it possible to establish the relation between the deceased. Specialists will also analyze the liquid sewage inside the sarcophagus.  

The sarcophagus of black granite was found in Alexandria during construction works. It is believed that the finding is more than two thousand years old.

Photo source: twitter.com/Ministry of Antiquities

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics mummy egypt
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
News All >
Readers' top
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too

After WWII, the Soviet army left Austria, and the latter had always remained a neutral state and never joined NATO

Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
Showbiz
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy

In systems of governance around the world, the people flock to the polls to vote. For what, exactly? Do our representatives fulfil our wishes?

The Sham called Democracy
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy

Russia experienced default on August 17, 1998. Today, 20 years after those events, the economic situation in Russia does not seem stable to many

Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Showbiz
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too Lyuba Lulko
Comments
China turns two powerful US and UK destroyers into worthless buckets
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.