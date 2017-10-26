Scientists came to conclusion that the ecosystem of Mars used to be similar to the one on planet Earth. Yet, it was the sun and its heat that killed life on the Red Planet and did not let it reappear.
Many years of long research led scientists to believe that Mars used to be an inhabitable planet. The surface of the planet may have been covered with vegetation. Animals may have lived on Mars as well.
However, it was the sun that destroyed life on Mars. Researchers believe that hot temperatures led to the evaporation of all water reserves on the planet, which resulted in the death of all living organisms.
