A powerful explosion occurred in the sky over the city of Simferopol, the Crimea, on December 26. The origin of the explosion remains unknown; EMERCOM officials are trying to look into circumstances.
Local residents have posted a few photos taken in first minutes after the explosion. The photos depict a white trail in the sky, which usually remains behind a flying plane, but it is not straight.
Some people assumed that the explosion could be related to fighter aircraft and their aerobatic stunts.
Interestingly, many residents of Simferopol heard a similar explosion in the area of the village of Kamenka. Residents of Sudak and Belogorsk heard the explosion too.
A source at air traffic control circles confirmed that there were no incidents with aircraft in the Crimea. The powerful explosion in the sky over Simferopol was a meteorite.
"Residents of Simferopol witnessed an unusual phenomenon. They say that something fell from the sky. The explosion was so strong it knocked people down, and there was a strange trace left in the sky," bloggers wrote.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has stated loud and clear that Russia annexed Crimea illegally. Whether this was simply a pigfaced lie, the tendency to display insolence, or else the result of sheer ignorance on a level which questions her capacities to hold her position, is what is unclear. So let us set the record straight.
