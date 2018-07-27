Woman's skeleton with mysterious black markings unearthed in Ukraine

An international team of archaeologists from Ukraine and Poland found burial sites near the Dnieper River. In one of the graves, researchers unearthed the skeleton of a woman buried about 5,000 years ago.

Source: Michal Podsiadlo

Archaeologists discovered unusual black markings on the bones of the skeleton. At first, the scientists assumed that the marks appeared because of activities of animals. However, having studied the bones, the researchers concluded that it was other people who put the markings on the bones after the woman was buried.

Most likely, the markings were applied on the woman's body after she was buried. Some time later, the body was exhumed and the markings were applied repeatedly, this time on the bones.

The archaeologists concluded that the mysterious markings on the bones of the deceased designated her high position in the community. It is believed that the woman was buried when she was 20 or 30 years of age.

The peoples of the areas, where the burial sites were found, used to lead a nomadic way of life. For this reason, archeologists have not discovered remains of their homes.