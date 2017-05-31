Pravda.ru

NASA photos depict city on the Moon and UFO's near Apollo spacecraft

Resident of Nizhny Tagil, Valentin Degterev, analyzed photo and video materials that NASA made on the Moon. The materials in question had been obtained during six successful landings of US astronauts on the Moon from 1969 to 1972. Starting from the ninth Apollo mission, one can see strange objects on the photos, the ufologist believes.

On the photos, the ufologist could find alien spaceships and a whole city, in which extraterrestrial beings may live. Degterev wondered why the photos had not attracted anyone's attention before, even though the objects on the photos were so conspicuous. One of the spaceships is seen flying after the US Apollo spacecraft, the ufologist says.

However, such photos are hidden from the public eye, the Russian ufologist says. Some of the pictures are blurred, others are classified. According to Degterev, a huge "city" built in the form of a disk is clearly visible on the very pole of the Moon.

