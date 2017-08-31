Pravda.ru

Ufologists find buildings on Mars. 61177.jpeg
Source: NASA.gov

A video taken by Curiosity's ChamCam camera showed an ancient city on Mars. The video and photo materials taken by Curiosity Martian rover show rocky structures reminiscent of a city, ufologists say.

Ufologists saw buildings and fences of an ancient city on the Red Planet, Gazetadaily reports. Some could see a statue with a spear in its hands. However, scientists believe that the video and the photos show only common rocks. According to experts, the rocks acquired intricate shapes due to atmospheric pressure on Mars.

