Japan to use artificial intelligence to treat cancer

Japanese scientists will use artificial intelligence to diagnose cancerous diseases and choose necessary treatment of cancer.

Institute of Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research in cooperation with FRONTEO Healthcare Company develop a system of precise treatment of cancer. The technology is said to be based on the structure of artificial intelligence. The technology is expected to work on the basis of genetic analysis of each patient. Artificial intelligence will be used to analyze symptoms, peculiarities and  characteristics to select appropriate scientific works.

The memory of artificial intelligence will contain results of research and scientific works in the field of oncology. On the basis of individual information on each patient, severity of the disease and hereditary data, artificial intelligence will be able to quickly process the information and offer an optimal individual method of treatment.

