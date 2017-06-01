World's largest aircraft exposed

Source: YouTube screencap

Engineers have conducted fueling tests for the new Stratolaunch aircraft. The transport aircraft is the largest airplane in the world.

The aircraft is being built in the California desert of Mojave. The first stage of the construction has been completed. The wingspan of the aircraft is 177 meters. The plane has two fuselages, 72 meters long each. The total weight of the aircraft is 250 tons.

Engineers currently proceed to ground and flight tests of the liner. The first flight is scheduled for 2019. The Stratolaunch aircraft was developed as an air platform for launching Pegasus XL carrier rockets.

